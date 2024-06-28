Take it or leave it, Ramaphosa tells the DA

“I am truly taken aback by how you now want two more portfolios to bring the DA’s portfolios to eight.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa has written a scathing letter to the DA, accusing it of "moving the goalposts" and wanting to create a parallel government to the government of national unity (GNU).
This, Ramaphosa said, did not align with the principles of the statement of intent the DA signed when joining the GNU pact on June 14.
He gave the DA a stern warning, saying the ANC wanted to conclude negotiations this week.
In the letter addressed to DA leader John Steenhuisen, dated June 25, Ramaphosa said he found the correspondence from DA federal council chair Helen Zille “offensive, condescending and inconsistent with the constitution”.
He said discussions with the 10 political parties who signed the statement of intent, including the DA, had served to entrench an appreciation for the constitution and its values and an understanding of the rules of an effective and lawful government.
“Unfortunately, this has not been the case with the DA. In its recent proposal, I believe the DA has jeopardised the foundation of setting up a government of national unity by moving the goalposts in your [Steenhuisen] letter of 24 June 2024 to me,” wrote Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa gives DA stern warning on GNU talks
“I am truly taken aback by how you now want two more portfolios to bring the DA’s portfolios to eight.”
On June 24, Steenhuisen said in his letter that the DA accepted the six portfolios on the table but said it wanted two more between sport, arts and culture or agriculture, rural development and land reform, or public service and administration.
“…I regard your approach on moving the goalposts as a continuation of what was articulated in your federal chair’s [Zille] letter of 22 June on issues such as ‘sealed mandates’ of ministries through which the DA seemed to want to set up a parallel government that would operate outside the framework and parameters of the constitution-based method and protocols of running the government of the Republic of South Africa..." said Ramaphosa.
In the letter, Steenhuisen wrote: "...In terms of the quantum of portfolios, there remains concern within our structures that the DA is sacrificing from our proportional allocation more than the ANC. On a pure proportional basis, out of a cabinet of 30, the DA's share of support within the GNU translates to nine positions rather than the six that are currently on the table.
"Similarly, we cannot see the rationale for reducing the number of DA deputy ministries to only four..."
In the letter from Zille, the DA had demanded 12 cabinet posts and the deputy president position.
Zille said directors-general (DGs) in departments reporting to the DA ministers should be selected by panels consisting of the party’s ministers, and submitted to the president for approval.
GNU can’t be held to ransom by any single party – Mbalula
“The contracts of all current DGs would also need to be reconsidered in light of our concern that incumbents may not be amenable to direction from Democratic Alliance ministers, especially given the ANC’s cadre deployment policy.
“That all tenders in departments reporting to Democratic Alliance ministers issued since the promulgation of the election date be reviewed. It is obviously not possible to effect change in a context where recent decisions by the previous government are rendered irreversible.”
But Ramaphosa said: “I also prefer not to deal further with the legally incompetent proposals to unilaterally redetermine contractual arrangements of directors-general and other contracts.
“I did inform you that I felt we should not dwell on the misguided propositions contained in that letter as paying attention to the contents of that letter would divert us from the task at hand of constituting a government of national unity.”
Ramaphosa said there was a constitutional requirement that the cabinet should work as a collective under his leadership as president.
“The latest proposal by the DA do not, I am afraid, align with the principles adopted and encapsulated in the statement of intent. The way they have been submitted undermines the process we had committed to following – open, grounded, consistent, constitutionally compliant engagements honouring the collective understanding of our goal to create a government that reflects the will of the people," said Ramaphosa.
Parties get set for serious talks on cabinet makeup
"We are unable to accede to the DA's latest proposals... I'm sure you're aware that the DA is not the only party we [ANC] are negotiating with on the setting up of a government of national unity. Following my meeting with you yesterday we have continued our negotiations with other parties that wish to be part of the GNU.
"As the ANC is leading the process of these negotiations, we have had to consider the proposals from other parties and therefore, what we discussed yesterday stands to be reconsidered as you made clear to me that 'you would not be able to get less than the number of portfolios the DA desired over the line with your Fedex'."
Ramaphosa said the ANC would continue negotiations with other parties.
"I need to advise that the task of setting up government is quite urgent as we cannot continue with this paralysis. I intend to conclude all negotiations and consultations this week. Until then, I remain open to having further discussions with you," Ramaphosa said.
