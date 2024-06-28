Meanwhile, residents of Mogale City, who are also supplied by the Eikenhof reservoir, have been left without water since Tuesday morning as no water tankers have been deployed to the area. They have been receiving water from Chamdor Training Centre.
Nkedi Bokang, from Kagiso Ext 11, said they were also getting water from Chamdor Training Centre.
Bokang, who had to drive to the training centre to get water, said his children — who had accompanied him — did not go to creche because when he knocked off work there was no water and it was already late.
Other residents said it was difficult to use toilets because of the lack of water. They were also concerned about how they would do their laundry at the weekend.
“We have had a very serious issue with water since Tuesday. It’s very painful because we cannot go to the toilet and we cannot bath, but our main issue is the toilet,” said Herculano Manhemuque, a resident from Kagiso.
Makenosi Maroo, spokesperson for Rand Water, said Mogale City is also supplied by Eikenhof and some places will be without water during the maintenance period.
“Some areas may experience low pressure to water supply during the maintenance at Eikenhof,” said Maroo.
Rand Water maintenance sees residents suffer as water runs out
‘We can’t go to toilet, we can't do laundry’
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Residents affected by water shortages in Joburg west as a result of Rand Water maintenance rushed to the water tankers yesterday only to find them dry.
Witpoortjie, Grobler Park and Kagiso are some of the areas now experiencing water challenges as Eikenhof pump station undergoes maintenance.
The maintenance was expected to affect Randburg, Roodepoort, Sandton, Midrand, Soweto, Lenasia, Ennerdale and Orange Farm.
Lungile Khumalo, from Grobler Park, who has not had water since Tuesday, said the water tanker in her area was filled at midday every day, but when she returned from work at 6pm on Wednesday, the tanker was dry.
“We are waiting in a queue for only one tanker to supply us with water for our homes. This is not going to be enough for all of us,” said Khumalo. “We haven’t had water since Tuesday morning and today is Thursday [yesterday], and still there’s nothing. When I knocked off from work on Wednesday, I found the tanker already empty and I didn’t have other alternatives.”
Residents said they spend the day waiting for water, but it is usually empty by 6pm.
Joburg residents affected by water shortages find water tankers dry
Another Grobler Park resident, Tiyani Maswanganyi, said he felt the impact yesterday as the taps were dry, unlike other days when there was only low pressure. “I’m waiting and haven’t showered because my tap is dry,” said Maswanganyi.
The residents also complained that the water tanker was not big enough to supply the entire community.
When Sowetan spoke to Khumalo yesterday afternoon, she was at the Witpoortjie Shopping Complex with two buckets and a bottle waiting for the tanker to be filled.
Asked why residents had to wait hours for water tankers to be filled despite their promise to ensure there would be enough water to for them during the maintenance process, Joburg Water spokesperson Nolwazi Dhlamini said she would only be able to respond today. “I will not be able to respond to your questions until Friday morning as I was busy doing media water maintenance tours and I am currently in traffic.”
Business, residents panicking about water cuts
