Kodwa to remain a MP despite graft charges
Step-aside rule only bars ANC members from a position of authority, says Mbalula
Former cabinet minister Zizi Kodwa will remain a MP despite being charged with corruption.
This is according to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who on Wednesday informed the party’s national executive committee (NEC) that despite the step-aside rule, Kodwa would remain an ANC MP.
The step-aside provision, Mbalula said in his letter, which Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE has seen, only bars Kodwa from holding a position of authority such as a minister, deputy, MEC or chair of a committee but does not prohibit him from being a MP.
Mbalula’s letter, dated June 26, comes after questions were raised by the party’s veterans' league about Kodwa’s eligibility to represent the party in parliament after being charged with corruption.
He is alleged to have received kickbacks from EOH’s Jehan Mackay. The charges stem from evidence presented at the state capture commission of inquiry.
These included that Kodwa may not occupy an executive position or any position of responsibility in the caucus and that he may not represent the ANC in any public forums or make any pronouncements regarding the party.
Kodwa must, however, attend sittings of parliament and committees he belongs to and vote on behalf of the ANC.
“During the period that a public representative steps aside, s/he will be entitled to remuneration and other benefits in line with her/his conditions of employment,” said Mbalula.
“We trust that the above clarifies the position regarding the membership of certain comrades of the National Assembly in terms of the relevant ANC conference resolutions and NEC decisions. As indicated above, the special NEC meeting on March 7 decided that these matters should be discussed further after the [election] at a regular NEC meeting.” — TimesLIVE
