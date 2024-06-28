South Africa

Justice for Limpopo woman who was beaten, kidnapped and raped by ex

28 June 2024 - 11:22
A man has been slapped with a hefty jail term by a Limpopo court for kidnapping and raping his former girlfriend. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A woman who was viciously assaulted, kidnapped and raped by her ex-boyfriend finally saw justice served when the man was slapped with a hefty prison term by a Limpopo court.

The Makhado regional court, located in the Vhembe district, sentenced the 42-year-old on Wednesday.

This stems from a May 2023 incident, according to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

"On that day the accused met the victim at Magau village and forced her to accompany him to his home. When the victim refused, he hit her with a hammer on the head and [forced her to] walk to his residence, where he repeatedly raped her.

"The woman, who was bleeding excessively, was only released the next day. She was taken to hospital for medical attention."

Ledwaba said the woman had a protection order against her ex at the time.

The suspect was arrested a week after the incident and denied bail in court.

He was found guilty and given a life term for rape, 15 years for kidnapping and 10 years for assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

