Gauteng EPWP, traffic wardens contracts not expired, says Lesufi
'Workers will receive their June salaries'
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is adamant thousands of expanded public works programme (EPWP) “green army” workers remain employed despite a letter informing participants contracts come to an end this week.
Lesufi on Wednesday shared a picture of the letter, signed under the name of the acting head of the agriculture, rural development and environment department in Gauteng Khulekani Mase, informing EPWP employees about the end of their contracts.
“This communique serves to remind you regarding the contractual agreement that came to an end on May 31. You are informed you will receive payment for the days worked during June,” the letter read.
“Please note there will be a delay in the payment of stipends for June due to the administrative and systemic processes that have to be followed after the contractual agreement came to an end. We apologise for any inconvenience this might cause.”
Lesufi said the letter was written without his knowledge.
“The letter was written without my consent or approval. The intentions are clear: to undermine the authority of the seventh administration,” he said.
The green army was launched last May under the EPWP and focused on waste management and food security in Gauteng as part of Lesufi's job drive. It employed more than 6,000 people.
In a series of tweets, Lesufi addressed the confusion surrounding the EPWP contracts and that of Gauteng traffic wardens.
“Going nowhere! There’s confusion about the EPWP green army contracts and the continued employment of the Gauteng traffic wardens. The EPWP green army are mandated to clean our environment and waste removal while the Gauteng traffic wardens are protecting us against crime,” he said.
“The absence of MECs is creating this situation. I am attending to it. So frustrating.”
Yesterday the premier issued a statement stressing that the contract will carry on.
“We wish to allay all Nasi iSpani beneficiaries’ fears that this groundbreaking initiative is still very much intact. “We remain resolute in our endeavour to address the challenge of unemployment in our province,” he added.
Social media users expressed concern about Lesufi's leadership, urging him to take control of his departments:
