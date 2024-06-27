Ramaphosa gives DA stern warning on GNU talks

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the DA a stern warning, saying the ANC wanted to conclude the Government of National Unity negotiations this week.

In a letter dated June 25 to DA leader John Steenhuisen, Ramaphosa said, the DA had shifted goalposts and this did not align with the principles of the statement of intent the DA signed when joining the GNU pact.

Ramaphosa was responding to Steenhuisen's letter dated June 24 in which the party demanded two more portfolios to add to the six on offer.

Steenhuisen said in his letter that the DA accepted the six portfolios on the table but said they wanted two more between sports, arts and culture or agriculture, rural development and land reform or public service and administration.

But Ramaphosa said the DA "seemed to want to set up a parallel government that would operate outside the framework and parameters of the Constitution-based method and protocols of running the government of the Republic of South Africa..."

He warned: "I need to advise that the task of setting up government is quite urgent as we cannot continue with this paralysis," said Ramaphosa.

"I intend to conclude all negotiations and consultations this week. Until then, I remain open to having further discussions with you."