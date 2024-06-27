Ellis feels Matlou is still very much part of Banyana’s plans

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has reiterated that veteran striker-turned-defender Noko Matlou is still very much part of the national team”s future plans, despite recent omission.
Matlou, 38, wasn’t part of the Banyana team that played a two-legged friendly away to Senegal early this month. Banyana and Senegal played a 1-all draw in the first game, before SA claimed a 2-0 victory in the second clash.
Matlou, who recently left her Spanish Primera Federación side SD Eibar after four years there, told SABC Sport that her recent Banyana snub concerns her, also hinting at retiring from the national team. Even so, Ellis still sees the stalwart as a valuable member of the current set up, insisting she won't rule her out for the future yet.
“You can never close a door to anyone. She [Matlou] has been a fantastic servant of the national team. The games against Senegal were aimed at giving others players, who haven't played many games before, a chance. I take my hat off for Noko for understanding that as current senior players, they are not going to play for ever but she still features in our plans going forward,'' Ellis told Sowetan.
“I will speak to her soon and hear what she's got to say...we'll then take it from there. Sometimes experienced players are needed to guide youngsters, so there are a lot of things to look at.”
Matlou is the second-highest capped women's player SA, having garnered 173 appearances, 12 behind now retired Janine van Wyk, who's the most-capped African in African football history.
Meanwhile, Ellis also expressed her disappointment at CAF for postponing the Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Wafcon) by a year. Banyana are Wafcon reigning champions after winning the title for the first time ever in Morocco in 2022. CAF confirmed last Friday that Wafco, to be hosted by Morocco again, will be played in July next year.
“It's a bit disappointing that it (Wafcon) is not happening this year but it's also great that you know now when it's happening and it obviously gives you more time to prepare but also to have a look at other players,” Ellis said as per SABC Sport.
Ellis feels Matlou is still very much part of Banyana’s plans
Veteran considered retirement after recent national team snubs
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
