Shortly before she was shot dead and her body dumped in the ocean at Hobie Beach, Gqeberha, a woman, estimated to be about 30, was seen buying a late lunch at a nearby KFC outlet.
Blissfully unaware the R30 meal would be her last, the woman was captured on CCTV footage standing in line as she waited for her chicken burger at about 4pm on Monday.
Police released a still photograph from the footage, which was taken by the fast-food chain’s cameras, yesterday in the hope of identifying the woman and tracing her next of kin.
Barefoot and holding her shoes, it appeared as if she had come from a walk on the beach.
Her body washed ashore later that night. She was wearing the same clothes as in the photograph.
Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the victim had a visible injury to the head, suspected to be a gunshot wound.
He said her body was discovered at about 8pm on Hobie Beach between the restaurant complex and Happy Valley. “A murder case was opened and is being investigated by Humewood police.”
Beetge urged anyone able to assist the police in their investigation, or to identify the woman, to contact detective Const Ridwaan Baatjies on 073-130-3018, or call 0860-010-111, or visit their nearest police station. — HeraldLIVE
CCTV footage shows last moments of woman found dead at Hobie Beach
Body with gunshot wound washes ashore in Gqeberha
Image: SAPS
Shortly before she was shot dead and her body dumped in the ocean at Hobie Beach, Gqeberha, a woman, estimated to be about 30, was seen buying a late lunch at a nearby KFC outlet.
Blissfully unaware the R30 meal would be her last, the woman was captured on CCTV footage standing in line as she waited for her chicken burger at about 4pm on Monday.
Police released a still photograph from the footage, which was taken by the fast-food chain’s cameras, yesterday in the hope of identifying the woman and tracing her next of kin.
Barefoot and holding her shoes, it appeared as if she had come from a walk on the beach.
Her body washed ashore later that night. She was wearing the same clothes as in the photograph.
Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the victim had a visible injury to the head, suspected to be a gunshot wound.
He said her body was discovered at about 8pm on Hobie Beach between the restaurant complex and Happy Valley. “A murder case was opened and is being investigated by Humewood police.”
Beetge urged anyone able to assist the police in their investigation, or to identify the woman, to contact detective Const Ridwaan Baatjies on 073-130-3018, or call 0860-010-111, or visit their nearest police station. — HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos