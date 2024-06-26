Police are on a look out for a man who shot and killed a 40-year-old woman on a Metrobus in Fleurhof, Roodepoort in the early hours of Wednesday.
According to Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, spokesperson for Gauteng police, the suspect was already inside the bus when he shot the woman as she was boarding.
When the bus had reached a stop he shot and killed the woman, said Masondo. The suspect was also reported to have fled to white VW Golf and ran off.
“It is alleged that the suspect was inside the bus as it stopped at the bus stop. As the woman was about to get into the bus, the suspect fired several shots at her,” reported Masondo.
After the shooting the suspect jumped into a white VW Golf and sped off. The victim was certified dead on the scene,” he continued.
The motive for the shooting has not yet been confirmed.
Woman shot dead while boarding bus in Roodepoort
Image: City of Joburg/Twitter
Police are on a look out for a man who shot and killed a 40-year-old woman on a Metrobus in Fleurhof, Roodepoort in the early hours of Wednesday.
According to Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, spokesperson for Gauteng police, the suspect was already inside the bus when he shot the woman as she was boarding.
When the bus had reached a stop he shot and killed the woman, said Masondo. The suspect was also reported to have fled to white VW Golf and ran off.
“It is alleged that the suspect was inside the bus as it stopped at the bus stop. As the woman was about to get into the bus, the suspect fired several shots at her,” reported Masondo.
After the shooting the suspect jumped into a white VW Golf and sped off. The victim was certified dead on the scene,” he continued.
The motive for the shooting has not yet been confirmed.
Teacher and children among 6 people killed in ambush in KZN
Accused in Khayelitsha barber shop shooting says he has an alibi
Two dead, three injured in Walmer tavern shooting on Youth Day
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos