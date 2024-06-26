The rising in confirmed Mpox cases has seen the Border Management Authority (BMA) implement an outbreak preparedness plan to manage and contain the situation.
The national health department has confirmed 13 cases of Mpox in SA.
The increased figure prompted BMA commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato, to implement the plan which includes screening processes for travellers entering the country at all ports of entry both land and sea based.
In a statement, the BMA said should a traveller present with an elevated temperature, they will be isolated and assisted with further screening before a BMA port health officer conducts their own general and non-invasive observation of the traveller.
“In any incident, should there be a case presented to the BMA that would need further referral to a health facility, arrangements have been made with ambulance services from the department of health for referral to healthcare facilities,” Masiapato said.
“We are also in close collaboration with the communicable disease facilities in the districts to respond swiftly and ensure immediate reporting of any suspected traveller that meets the Mpox disease symptom profile.
“BMA port health officials have also elevated the focus to be on health education and awareness to travellers. At this stage there have been no incidents of Mpox suspicions detected in the ports of entry.”
Masiapato said that in the airports, the first phase of screening occurs when the conveyance operator, the captain of the aircraft and crew members, provide a general declaration of health. The document will declare that no travellers have reported or were found to be ill on board.
He said BMA port health officers are well trained to be vigilant for any lesions and other symptoms during their operations at the ports.
HeraldLIVE
Border authorities to screen travellers entering SA for Mpox
Image: NICD/X
