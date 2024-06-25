The MK Party's 58 MPs were sworn in on Tuesday.
The party boycotted the National Assembly's opening session earlier this month when the rest of the 400 MPs from various parties were sworn in after the May 29 election.
The MK Party subsequently did an about turn and said its MPs would be sworn in.
WATCH | MK Party MPs sworn in to parliament
