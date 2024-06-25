Survivor relives horror taxi,truck accident

South Africa

Taxi and truck collision claims 11 lives

25 June 2024 - 07:26
Thulani Mbele Running Matters
Accident scene where 11 people died after a taxi traveling to Mozambique collided with a truck killing 11 people on R42 near Delmas.
Image: Thulani Mbele

All I saw were lights flashing and coming fast towards us, I held tight to the door handle and closed my eyes. I then heard a loud bang.

This is how Carlos Sambo, the owner of the taxi involved in yesterdays fatal crash that killed 11 people in Delmas, Mpumalanga, describes the accident. 

The taxi had come from Westonaria, Gauteng, going to Gaza in Mozambique when it collided with a truck ferrying farm workers on the R42 outside Delmas. 

Sambo said they were going to Delmas to pick up another passenger and he had been sitting behind the driver. We stopped at the stop sign, then the taxi moved to turn right to join the R42 and suddenly a truck came flying from the right side. 

I just held on to the door handle and closed my eyes. I then heard a loud bang and thats when my head got injured. When I looked inside the taxi wreckages, there was no one except the two people sitting in front with the driver. The seats at the back of the taxi were missing, everyone was thrown outside with the impact, said Sambo. 

He said the taxi driver underestimated the speed of the truck.

Sambo said people from nearby houses came to help them and then the police arrived.

The taxi had 13 passengers while the bus truck was carrying 18 farm workers from Botleng, in Delmas on their way to start their shift at a poultry farm in Cullinan. Two workers died in the crash. 

Farmworker Vusimuzi Mashiyane, 24, escaped with just a minor injury to his leg and said he doesnt know if he will ever recover from this accident.

The truck picked us up at 12am, I was tired and just fell asleep as soon as I got into the truck. So, when all of this was happening, it just felt like a dream. I just heard a loud bang and people screaming. When I got up I couldnt move my leg, it was stuck between the seats, said Mashiyane.

He assisted the paramedics to find the bodies of the deceased. 

MEC for public works, road and transport Thulasizwe Thomo confirmed that of the 11 deceased, nine were Mozambique nationals and two South Africans.

I can confirm that 10 people died at the scene and one died in hospital. We still havent established the cause of the accident and we would not want to speculate as to what caused or who was in the wrong. We will wait for the investigation team to give us a full report before we can conclude what happened, he said

Franco Tema, CEO of Bernice Hospital, said: We received 25 victims, 18 were treated and discharged and four were airlifted to a bigger facility in Emalahleni. We are currently stabilising two more victims from Mozambique to be transported to Emalahleni as well. Unfortunately, we lost one victim a few hours ago.

