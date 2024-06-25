A motorist facing culpable homicide charges after an accident in which six people were killed near Mbizana in the Eastern Cape on Friday has been released on R1,000 bail.
Sanele Zinkwantshu was granted bail by the Mbizana magistrate’s court on Monday.
The six pedestrians were knocked down on the R61. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Siyavuya Sabelo, 31, Sandiso Nkasa, 30, Kamvelihle Dindi, 24, Mvisiswano Ngaleka, 24, Sibonelo Potye, 29, and Mthokozisi Jabulana, 29, were walking along the road when a sedan heading from Mbizana towards Mzamba plunged into them.
Zinkwantshu, 24, was arrested the next day and made his first court appearance on Monday.
His case was postponed until July 15 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
R1,000 bail for BMW driver who allegedly knocked down six people
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
BMW driver who allegedly knocked down six pedestrians due in court
