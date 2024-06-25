Pensioners arrested for murder of 80-year-old man both die in detention

Two pensioners who had been arrested for allegedly clubbing an 80-year-old man to death at an old age home after allegedly mistaking him for an intruder, have died in detention.
Jeremiah Mmatli, 75 and his co-accused Daniel Madumo, 92, died within days of each other. Mmatli died on Friday while Madumo died on Monday.
Both pensioners were in custody at the time of their deaths and were supposed to appear at the Brits magistrate's court on Tuesday for the murder of 80-year-old Godfrey Thema on May 30. He was clubbed to death with crutches at an old age home in North West.
At the time of their deaths, Mmatli and Madumi were being detained at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria.
Spokesperson for correctional services Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed their deaths. “I can confirm the passing of Jeremiah Mmatli on 20 June 2024, and also the death of 92-year-old Daniel Madumo.
"Madumo had to be transferred to an outside hospital on 22 June 2024 due to health complications and sadly passed away on 24 June 2024, whereas Jeremiah Mmatli departed on 20 June 2024,” he said.
Pensioner, 75, accused of killing elderly man at old age home dies in prison days before bail application
Nxumalo added that they were still waiting for court directives on what will happen to the pair's murder case.
Mmatli, Madumo and Thema were residents of Ipeleng Bagodi Old Age Home near Rustenburg.
Allegations are that Madumo was returning from the toilet at around 4am and was on his way to his bed when he was killed.
Madumo, who was shortsighted, allegedly used Mmatli's bed for balance. However, Mmatli allegedly hit him on the head with a crutch.
After being hit, Thema allegedly used Madumo's bed for balance. Madumo is alleged to have hit him with a crutch too.
He died at the scene.
Mmatli and Madumo are alleged to have said they mistook Thema for an intruder.
Nxumalo said he was not in a position to disclose Mmatli and Madumo's causes of death.
Family says pensioners who 'killed' man a danger to society
