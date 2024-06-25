A 35-year-old female mental health patient burnt to the death when a fire broke out at George Mukhari Academic Hospital.
According to the Gauteng department of health, the incident occurred in the female psychiatric unit around 18:35 on Monday evening.
Spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba said the fire broke out in a seclusion room in which the patient had earlier been placed.
“The mental healthcare user was admitted to the hospital on the 20th of June 2024. She was placed in a seclusion room today (24 June), as part of her prescribed treatment. At around 18h35 in the evening, a smoldering smoke and a small fire broke out from the seclusion room,” said Modiba.
He said immediate actions were taken to safeguard the safety and wellbeing of patients.
“The fire was quickly contained and extinguished by the fire brigade, but unfortunately the patient in the seclusion room sustained fatal injuries.
City of Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said firefighters arrived on the scene to find that the hospital staff had already extinguished the fire in a single isolation ward using portable fire extinguishers.
“A female patient aged 35 years suffered burns inside the ward and unfortunately lost her life. She was declared dead by a medical doctor on the scene.
Patient burns to death after fire breaks out at George Mukhari hospital
Department wishes to extend deepest condolences to the deceased’s family
Image: 123RF
“Nineteen female patients were safely evacuated to another psychiatric ward with no injuries. Firefighters conducted positive pressure ventilation to rid the ward of excessive smoke.
Mabaso said the scene was then handed over to the police.
"The cause of the fire has not yet been determined," Mabaso said.
Modiba said patients were temporarily relocated to a different ward.
“Seventeen other patients in the unit were successfully evacuated and temporarily relocated to a different wing of the psychiatric department as a precautionary measure. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this stage,” said Modiba.
Modiba said they would offer counselling services to the family of the deceased and the other patients who survived the fire.
“The department wishes to extend our deepest condolences to the patient’s family as they mourn the sudden passing of their daughter, he said.
Police spokesperson, Lt Col Mavela Masondo said police have opened an inquest docket for investigation.
mashalek@sowetan.co.za
