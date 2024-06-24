South Africa

Ten killed, 24 seriously injured in R42 collision near Delmas

‘Motorists must be cautious at all times when on the road’

24 June 2024 - 10:18
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

Ten people have been killed and 24 others were seriously injured in a collision involving a minibus taxi and a bus truck on the R42 Road near Delmas, Mpumalanga.

The incident happened on Monday morning around 1am, said spokesperson for the Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison department Moeti Mmusi. 

“Eight of the deceased were occupants in the minibus taxi while two people were occupants in the bus truck. The deceased include the driver of the minibus taxi,” he said.

Mmusi said all the deceased were declared dead on scene. 

According to Mmusi, 18 of the injured 24 were occupants in the bus truck, and six were in the minibus taxi. The victims were taken to hospital.

“Reports indicate that the minibus taxi was initially moving on the N12 Road from Johannesburg, and it went into the R42. The driver was allegedly going back to N12 from R42 when the crash happened. The taxi was moving towards Emalahleni while the bus truck was headed to Bronkhorstpruit. The taxi was also pulling a trailer,” Mmusi said.

He said the cause of the crash was not known.

Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison, Jackie Macie expressed his shock at the crash, saying motorists must be cautious at all times when on the road.

“It is sad to see so many people losing their lives on the road. We are appealing for greater caution on the part of drivers to avoid these tragedies,” Macie said.

