Security breach at health labs resulted in deleted backup data
‘We are now investigating the entire scope of the effect’
Image: 123RF/welcomia
The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) had a security breach on Friday resulting in servers and data storage being inaccessible and some – including the backup data – being deleted.
The security breach also resulted in the NHLS’s website being down.
The NHLS is an entity that assists with communicable diseases, occupational health and cancer surveillance in addition to providing diagnostic pathology services. It has laboratories in all nine provinces in the country.
CEO Prof Koleka Mlisana said the security breach affected the data centres caused by a ransomware virus.
“This has had an impact on our service delivery because we operate a networked laboratory system that relies significantly on information technology,” Mlisana said.
