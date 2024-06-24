South Africa

Rifle, pistols seized in KwaZulu-Natal operation that led to arrest of four

By Mfundo Mkhize - 24 June 2024 - 15:54
KwaZulu-Natal police seized these firearms at eNtshele in the uThukela district on Sunday. Four suspects were arrested.
Image: SAPS

Four suspects are expected to appear in the eZakheni magistrate's court after being nabbed in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition on Sunday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo on Monday said the suspects, aged between 28 and 29, were arrested in a multidisciplinary operation at eNtshele in the uThukela district.

Police seized a rifle, two pistols, a revolver and ammunition. 

“The firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in the commission of crime,” Ngcobo said.

