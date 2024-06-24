While there have been mixed feelings over the Eastern Cape’s new cabinet, the announcements by premier Oscar Mabuyane marked a magical moment in the meteoric journey for one of those taking up a seat in the seventh administration.
ANC Youth League activist Sibulele Ngongo went from being a personal assistant to heading sport, recreation, arts and culture in the province.
Ngongo, who until recently was former health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth’s private secretary, was unveiled as one of two new MECs.
The youngest cabinet member, in her 30s, Ngongo takes over from seasoned politician Nonceba Kontsiwe as sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC.
Ngongo rises from secretary to MEC
ANC Youth League activist Sibulele Ngongo moves from a PA position to heading sports, recreation, arts and culture in the province
