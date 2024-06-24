Boy dies after being forcefully removed from Modjadji initiation school by parents

A youngster who was forcibly removed from an initiation school by his parents and a 35-year-old man who was allegedly assaulted during a fight between a group of initiation school supervisors in two separate incidents in Limpopo have both died.
According to the Limpopo department of co-operative governance, human settlements, and traditional affairs (COGHSTA) both incidents are under investigation.
On Monday, the department dispelled disinformation about occurrences at several initiation schools in the Greater Letaba local municipality and addressed recent events.
The department's spokesperson Tsakani Baloyi said an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of the young boy who was forcefully withdrawn by his parents from the Modjadji initiation school on Saturday was under way.
Another person. a 35-year-old man, died after allegedly being assaulted by initiation school supervisors
Baloyi said the boy died on Sunday while in the custody of his parents at home and the cause of his death remains unknown at the stage.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family during this difficult time,” Baloyi said.
In a separate incident, a 35-year-old man died after an assault during a clash between a group of initiation school supervisors and community members in Itereleng village, Sekgosese, Limpopo.
Baloyi said the incident occurred on Sunday at the village and was also under investigation.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” she said.
Meanwhile, the department dismissed allegations that two individuals had died at an initiation school in Ga-Raphahlelo in the Sekgosese area.
Baloyi said no deaths had been reported at the initiation school.
“We urge the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified information that may cause unnecessary panic and distress. COGHSTA emphasises the importance of harmonious working relations within initiation schools.
“We urge all stakeholders to work together peacefully and respectfully to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all participants in initiation activities. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by these tragic incidents. The department remains committed to supporting the affected communities and ensuring that all initiation practices are conducted safely and respectfully,” Baloyi said.
