More than 30 underage boys were rescued from an illegal initiation school in the Alfred Nzo district.
The 33 initiates, most of them schoolboys from the small town of Mzimvubu, had reportedly undergone the circumcision ritual without their parents’ consent or the proper documentation.
This was revealed by Zolile Williams in Bhisho moments after he was sworn in for another term as MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs.
33 boys saved from illegal initiation school
MEC worried over continued deaths of boys
Image: Sithandiwe Velaphi
