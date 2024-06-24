South Africa

33 boys saved from illegal initiation school

MEC worried over continued deaths of boys

By Asanda Nini - 24 June 2024 - 08:20
Cogta MEC Zolile Williams
Cogta MEC Zolile Williams
Image: Sithandiwe Velaphi

More than 30 underage boys were rescued from an illegal initiation school in the Alfred Nzo district.

The 33 initiates, most of them schoolboys from the small town of Mzimvubu, had reportedly undergone the circumcision ritual without their parents’ consent or the proper documentation.

This was revealed by Zolile Williams in Bhisho moments after he was sworn in for another term as MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

