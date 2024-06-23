South Africa

Three arrested after 'hijacked car' bursts into flames after crashing during attempted getaway

SAPS investigating Sunday morning incident south of Durban

By TIMESLIVE - 23 June 2024 - 13:05
Three suspects have been arrested after their getaway car crashed south of Durban.
Three suspects have been arrested after allegedly hijacking a vehicle and then crashing it while trying to flee near Merebank, south of Durban, ALS paramedics reported on Sunday morning.

The vehicle burst into flames after crashing into another vehicle.

Two people who sustained minor injuries were being treated at the scene, ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said. “SAPS is on scene and will be investigating the incident.”

