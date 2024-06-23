South Africa

Man arrested for inciting violence

Suspect called for SA to be shut down

By Koketso Ratsatsi - 23 June 2024 - 15:30
A 36-year-old man is expected to appear in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Monday for inciting violence after he called for a national shutdown and the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa from office.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said the Nelspruit serious organised crime investigation and crime intelligence followed up information and traced the suspect who through social media said “the country must be shut down and the president must be removed”. 

“The investigation was initiated and the suspect was identified and arrested for further contravening Section 14 of the Cybercrimes Act 19 of 2020, which says any person who discloses, by means of an electronic communication, a data message to a person or group of persons or the public in general with the intention to incite violence shall be guilty as charged,” said Sekgotodi.

Acting provincial head of the Hawks Brig Gregory Gaillard

said: “As the Hawks, we shall protect the inhabitant of the Republic and arrest everyone who is acting against the law without fear or favour.”

