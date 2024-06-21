South Africa

Pay by today, Eskom tells Johannesburg City Power

By TimesLIVE - 21 June 2024 - 09:15
Eskom has obtained a court judgment against the City of Johannesburg and City Power for outstanding debt.
The high court in Johannesburg has ordered the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) and City Power to pay its outstanding debt to Eskom, with the utility saying it wants immediate payment.

This arises over a billing dispute between City Power and Eskom.

Eskom said the city has been defaulting on its electricity account since October 2023.

The city, in response to Eskom’s application, brought a counter claim against the power utility, alleging potential over-billing, and applied an automatic set-off against Eskom's electricity account.

On Thursday Eskom said the court dismissed the counter claim by the city with costs, consequently dismissing the automatic set-off claim.

The court heard R1.073bn was due by the end of March, and this was the payment order granted in Eskom's favour.

The amount had grown to R3.4bn in June, Eskom said.

"Eskom has written a letter to COJ/CP demanding payment of the full amount of R3.4bn by June 21, and we hope they will respect the court decision and settle all outstanding debts to Eskom."

