NSFAS spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said payments have been processed, but that the actual time for the landlords to receive the money was different for all of them.
This after a number of students were evicted from their accommodation due to non payment of rent.
“The processing of payments from NSFAS has been sent out, but everything will be finished by the 25th [of June]. We are aware of the student accommodation challenges throughout the country.
“We want to reiterate our call to all landlords accommodating NSFAS students not to evict students and ensure that they follow the direct email enquiry line that we shared in our public statement regarding student accommodation and our commitment to pay all landlords,” said Mnisi.
About seven Central University of Technology students from a residency were also evicted. Some students were holding their bathing items and buckets while standing outside the residency.
As reported by campus bulletin Career Portal, King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College students have been sleeping in the lecture halls after being evicted from their residences.
“Students say they have been waiting more than six months for their NSFAS allowances to be paid. This has led landlords to resort to evictions. The local municipality has reportedly stepped in to provide food aid to the affected students. Some students are managing to stay afloat by sharing rooms and rent costs with classmates who are still receiving their allowances,” read the bulletin.
NSFAS assures landlords they will be paid
Students have been evicted from residences
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Landlords evict students as NSFAS fails to pay again
