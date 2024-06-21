“When I arrived in the DA [Athol] Trollip was not happy about Gouws' views on his podcast and we had to intervene and make him apologise publicly, but he would commit similar offences again and again. His downfall was his lack of not fully grasping racial cohesion and how certain things he said would not land well on people who had suffered racial prejudice. This concept of social cohesion is foreign to him and it also compromised the party,” said Bhanga, who recently rejoined the ANC.
Yesterday, Trollip said he did not want to be drawn into DA matters.
DA federal chairperson Helen Zille said: “I don't want to speak about this. He is suspended and he is facing a disciplinary.”
In the latest video taken in 2010, according to the commission, Gouws calls for the killing of black people. In it, he said: “Alright, so there's a couple of things I want to say, kill the f***ing k****ers. Kill all the f***ing n***gers. That is all I've got to say. Kill the f***ing k***ers, kill the f***ing n***gers.”
Dr Eileen Izette Carter, the Eastern Cape manager of the SAHRC, described Gouws' actions as “fundamentally incompatible with this oath”.
Gouws was sworn as a MP last week.
She further said Gouws' actions demonstrated a blatant disregard for the very values he swore to uphold.
Gouws must pay for racist outbursts – SAHRC
DA received several complaints about his podcast – Bhanga
Image: Eugene Coetzee
As the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) filed a civil suit of R100k in the Equality court against DA MP Renaldo Gouws over his racist remarks, former party leader Nqaba Bhanga said he previously handled complaints of similar nature against him.
Bhanga said the party always knew about the racist rants by Gouws, who was yesterday suspended by the DA after a second video of him using racial slurs surfaced, was warned about his comments with racial connotations.
Bhanga spoke to Sowetan yesterday after the commission SAHRC asked the Equality Court in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, to order Gouws to pay a R100,000 fine, issue a public apology and attend an inclusivity workshop for his use of the N-word and K-word.
Bhanga spoke to Sowetan yesterday after the commission asked the Equality Court in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, to order Gouws to pay R100,000 fine, issue a public apology and attend an inclusivity workshop for his use of the N-word and K-word.
Bhanga, who served as the party's leader in Gqeberha from 2017, said Gouws served under him as a councillor in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro. He said the party received several complaints stemming from Gouws' podcast which he said was loaded with racist connotations.
DA suspends Gouws over racial remarks he made on video
“When I arrived in the DA [Athol] Trollip was not happy about Gouws' views on his podcast and we had to intervene and make him apologise publicly, but he would commit similar offences again and again. His downfall was his lack of not fully grasping racial cohesion and how certain things he said would not land well on people who had suffered racial prejudice. This concept of social cohesion is foreign to him and it also compromised the party,” said Bhanga, who recently rejoined the ANC.
Yesterday, Trollip said he did not want to be drawn into DA matters.
DA federal chairperson Helen Zille said: “I don't want to speak about this. He is suspended and he is facing a disciplinary.”
In the latest video taken in 2010, according to the commission, Gouws calls for the killing of black people. In it, he said: “Alright, so there's a couple of things I want to say, kill the f***ing k****ers. Kill all the f***ing n***gers. That is all I've got to say. Kill the f***ing k***ers, kill the f***ing n***gers.”
Dr Eileen Izette Carter, the Eastern Cape manager of the SAHRC, described Gouws' actions as “fundamentally incompatible with this oath”.
Gouws was sworn as a MP last week.
She further said Gouws' actions demonstrated a blatant disregard for the very values he swore to uphold.
SAHRC to take Gouws to court over racial remarks
The SAHRC wants Gouws to tender a written apology to all South Africans to be published on the commission's website and social media.
It also wants Gouws to be handed 20-hours of community service at a centre assisting and promoting social cohesion and that he should also participate in a diversity and inclusivity workshop which the commission said it would present to him within three months after the order.
“I hereby seek an order for the court to determine that in terms of the Equality Act and within the context of publishing harmful content online, the cause of action arises when the harmful content is accessed and read and the harm is felt,” said Carter.
DA communications director Richard Newton said Gouws also faces disciplinary charges before the party's Federal Legal Commission. “The DA has established that the video, in which Renaldo Gouws uses execrable language, is in fact genuine and not a fake as initially suspected,” Newton said.
After this, the commission announced it would take Gouws to court, after aggrieved social media users tagged it online, asking the commission to urgently intervene.
Renaldo Gouws remorseful for racial video made over decade ago – DA
Carter said Gouws' language is not only deeply offensive and harmful but also constitutes hate speech.
“In this regard, it is submitted that the harm caused by the respondents' statements was only fully realised recently when the statements came to the attention of the commission and the public, prompting the need for immediate intervention. As a MP, the respondent is and will be expected to set an example for all South Africans by adhering to the highest standards of conduct,” Carter said.
“This contradiction not only undermines public trust in the integrity of the National Assembly but also perpetuates the harm and division that the constitution seeks to eradicate. Therefore, it is imperative for this honourable court to address this matter to reinforce the principle that no individual, particularly those in positions of public trust and authority, is above the law.”
She said by holding Gouws accountable for his actions, the commission would be affirming the constitutional mandate to protect human dignity, promote equality and ensure that public officials adhere to the oaths they undertake.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos