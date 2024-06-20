"And so, as we enter another era in the life of our nation, the resilience of our democracy has once more been tested and the people have spoken loudly that they choose peace and democracy over violent, undemocratic and unconstitutional methods."
The president said people of SA have voted and made known their wishes, concerns and expectations which he said have been heard.
"As the president of the Republic, I will work with everyone to reach out and work with every political party and sector that is willing to contribute to finding solutions to the challenges our country faces as we transition to a new decade of freedom," he said.
While his speech did not give much hint of what his cabinet is likely to look like, Ramaphosa made it clear what his government's priorities would be. These include dealing with inequality and poverty, building an inclusive economy, delivering basic services to communities, pursuing a foreign policy based on human rights, solidarity and peace as well creating jobs.
"We dare not rest until the women of South Africa are free from the social, cultural and economic constraints that hold back their progress. We cannot rest until criminals are off our streets and the drugs are out of our communities; until men no longer perpetrate violence against women and children; until those who steal from the people are held to account," he said. "We dare not rest while our communities are ravaged by flood, fire and drought."
Sanet Solomon, a lecturer in the department of political sciences at Unisa, said Ramaphosa's new government will have a number of hurdles to cross within their first 100-days in office, with the most notable of these being balancing their constituencies' needs along with national interest.
Ramaphosa calls for unity for SA to prosper
Those who seek to inflame tensions will not succeed
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
President Cyril Ramaphosa struck a conciliatory tone in his inauguration speech yesterday while taking aim at those he said were seeking to divide the nation.
Ramaphosa set the tone for his new administration at the start of his second term as president which came through the help of a multi-party pact to form a government after elections had failed to deliver an outright winner. He now leads an administration made of different political parties including the DA, IFP, PA and Good Party, which have formed a government of national unity (GNU).
Ramaphosa described the formation of a GNU as a moment of profound significance and the beginning of a new era.
But the establishment of the GNU has caused discord in some quarters, with some political parties rejecting it and calling it a coalition of a select few. uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has contested the election results, leading to their boycott of the first sitting of parliament last week.
Ramaphosa called for unity while insisting neither discord nor dissent will cause the country to cast aside building a united, just, equal and prosperous nation.
“We must reject every attempt to divide or distract us, to sow doubt or cynicism, or to turn us against one another. Those who seek to stand in our way, those who seek to inflame tensions, will not succeed because South Africans are resolute,” he said.
People eager to hear Ramaphosa's plans after being sworn in as president
Sanet Solomon, a lecturer in the department of political sciences at Unisa, said Ramaphosa's new government will have a number of hurdles to cross within their first 100-days in office, with the most notable of these being balancing their constituencies' needs along with national interest.
WATCH | The inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa
"This requires of him to act methodical and with the utmost caution as sudden decisions could have far reaching implications for the country. His cautious approach proves to be needed in our current context. He could be applauded for the grace that they have shown with their loss and how they have managed to seek answers and solutions that would benefit the country," said Solomon.
Ramaphosa said the formation of the GNU reflects the will of the people. “We accept and respect the results and we once again say the people have spoken. The voters of South Africa did not give any single party the full mandate to govern our country alone,” he said.
Ramaphosa underscored the importance of unity and co-operation among the GNU parties. He pledged to build a government that is capable and honest.
He said South Africans have been unequivocal in their message to politicians during the elections to put aside their differences.
“They have spoken of their desire to be safe in their homes, on the street, in their cities, in their villages and on their farms. The people have demanded an end to the theft of public funds and the capture of the state. Above all, the people of South Africa have stressed they are impatient with political bickering and the endless blame game among politicians and political parties.”
Political analyst Oscar van Heerden from the University of Johannesburg said Ramaphosa will need to consult more and find agreements with his partners.
"This is a new normal that we will have to get used to. The good thing about this arrangement is that even though there is an agreement between the parties, we still operate within a constitutional democracy. For example, while parties might want to negotiate about cabinet posts, the constitution states that this prerogative lies with the president," said Heerden.
