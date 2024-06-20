Mnisi said the defence's position that the accused was not at the scene still stands. “That did not change, but as part of our defence, there is a version that we have that evolves around Vosloorus.
“We are going to ask the state to supply us with a composite map, the map that is going to reflect a greater area of Vosloorus than the one they provided us with.
“They just picked and chose based on what is reflected in the section 205 statement, but the defence goes beyond that. We wanted to find out where the Basotho hostel is. We don't get it here on this map, so we are unable to get proper instructions from them [accused] in that regard,” he said.
Over the past few weeks, the court heard testimony from Vythilingam on phone calls made and received by some of the accused around the time Meyiwa was killed.
Vythilingam also named tower locations that pinged during the transactions.
Meyiwa was with his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at her mother Ntombi’s home in Vosloorus. They were relaxing over lunch and watching a soccer match with Kelly’s sister Zandile, Zandile’s then-boyfriend Longwe Twala and two of Meyiwa’s friends, who were visiting from KwaZulu-Natal. The occupants of the house told police that two robbers entered, demanding cash and cellphones, before Meyiwa was shot in a scuffle with one of the intruders.
Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya‚ Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi‚ Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli have pleaded not guilty to murdering Meyiwa.
Meyiwa trial delayed as defence seeks comprehensive maps and cellphone tower locations
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been delayed yet again as the defence seeks a full map of the crime site and cellphone tower locations cited in evidence.
The defence claims that without the comprehensive map, they are unable to take proper instruction from their clients.
On Thursday, forensic supervisor at Vodacom Pinky Vythilingam was expected to give evidence about the distance between cellphone towers that pinged on some of the accused's phones.
The Pretoria high court had taken an early adjournment on Wednesday to allow the state to furnish the defence with the information and for them to take instruction from their clients.
However, when proceedings got under way on Thursday morning, advocate Charles Mnisi, representing Mthobisi Mncube, raised concerns that the maps provided do not reflect other areas in Vosloorus, including the Basotho hostel where the plan for the murder was allegedly hatched.
“We thought that what we will be provided with will be a composite reflection of the areas — there are also areas around Vosloorus which are not depicted here that form part of our defence in terms of the information.”
Why is Kelly Khumalo still free, asks defence lawyer
Mnisi said the defence's position that the accused was not at the scene still stands. “That did not change, but as part of our defence, there is a version that we have that evolves around Vosloorus.
“We are going to ask the state to supply us with a composite map, the map that is going to reflect a greater area of Vosloorus than the one they provided us with.
“They just picked and chose based on what is reflected in the section 205 statement, but the defence goes beyond that. We wanted to find out where the Basotho hostel is. We don't get it here on this map, so we are unable to get proper instructions from them [accused] in that regard,” he said.
Over the past few weeks, the court heard testimony from Vythilingam on phone calls made and received by some of the accused around the time Meyiwa was killed.
Vythilingam also named tower locations that pinged during the transactions.
Meyiwa was with his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at her mother Ntombi’s home in Vosloorus. They were relaxing over lunch and watching a soccer match with Kelly’s sister Zandile, Zandile’s then-boyfriend Longwe Twala and two of Meyiwa’s friends, who were visiting from KwaZulu-Natal. The occupants of the house told police that two robbers entered, demanding cash and cellphones, before Meyiwa was shot in a scuffle with one of the intruders.
Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya‚ Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi‚ Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli have pleaded not guilty to murdering Meyiwa.
No hot water to bath in prison, accused in Meyiwa murder trial tells court
Defence lawyer says alleged gunman was not around when Meyiwa was shot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos