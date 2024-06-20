DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “This was Van der Westhuizen's third appearance before the [board], with his first session occurring in December 2022. Parole was not granted at that time due to the need for further profiling.
Ex-cop Marius van der Westhuizen who killed his three children gets parole on third attempt
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART
Former police officer Marius van der Westhuizen has been granted parole after serving 13 years in jail for the murder of his three children at their Brackenfell home in Cape Town in 2006.
The correctional services department (DCS) said on Thursday Van der Westhuizen appeared before the parole board on June 18 in his third attempt to be granted parole.
Van der Westhuizen, a former commander at the Claremont police station, murdered his three children on July 28 2006.
Marius was eight and Antoinette was 21 months. They were born from his marriage to former wife Charlotte. He also murdered his handicapped daughter, Bianca, 16, from a previous marriage.
