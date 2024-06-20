Emergency workers responded to a crash where an SUV smashed through a wall at the Atrium parkade in Overport, Durban, on Thursday.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they were called to the scene shortly after 12.30pm.
The driver was trapped in the vehicle, a navy VW T-Cross, which landed on its roof from the third storey of the building.
Driver dies after car crashes off top floor of shopping centre parkade
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Emergency workers responded to a crash where an SUV smashed through a wall at the Atrium parkade in Overport, Durban, on Thursday.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they were called to the scene shortly after 12.30pm.
The driver was trapped in the vehicle, a navy VW T-Cross, which landed on its roof from the third storey of the building.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
“A single occupant was trapped. He showed no signs of life,” said Jamieson.
eThekwini fire and search and rescue teams used the jaws-of-life equipment to extricate the driver.
This is a developing story.
Carpenter reports lawyers to LPC after uncovering concealed RAF settlement
KZN vehicle occupants 'robbed' while trapped in crash wreckage
Families of KZN school bus crash victims to receive government assistance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos