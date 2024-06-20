Collen Maine returns to North West cabinet as sports & arts MEC

Former ANC Youth League president Collen Maine is back in the North West government.

Premier Kagiso Mokgosi appointed Maine arts, culture, sports and recreation MEC on Thursday.

This is not the first time the former youth leader has served in the province's executive council. He was part of former premiers Thandi Modise and Supra Mahumapelo’s provincial cabinets between June 2013 and November 2015.

His September 2015 election as ANCYL president took him into the national spotlight, but his tenure was marred by controversy.

Maine was elected to parliament in May 2019 but resigned less than two months later. This was at a time he was under siege from league members who were calling for him and his executive in the ANCYL to step down and introduce fresh blood.

He was refusing to leave, saying he wanted an opportunity to report back to league members on his executive’s achievements and failures, and also to offer advice to new leaders.