New premiers in Limpopo and Mpumalanga have warned members of their cabinets not to fail the people, to deliver services and not be afraid to call each other out.
Both Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba and Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu introduced six new faces in their cabinets.
Announcing the members of their cabinets in their respective provinces on Tuesday, Ndlovu and Ramathuba did not hold back, saying the executive council members should put residents first.
Ramathuba said the primary focus would be on addressing pressing challenges facing the province, including economic growth, unemployment, job creation, industrialisation, agriculture and rural development, water provision, roads and general infrastructure development, healthcare, education and crime.
“The people under whose leadership we should achieve the above-stated objectives, in consultation with all of them I made it clear that we dare not fail the people of this province. The elections are over and we now need all shoulders to the wheel,” said Ramathuba.
“The members of the executive council will be tasked with specific portfolios, each critical to the holistic development of our province. They will be expected to lead with integrity, accountability and a relentless drive to achieve tangible results. Together, we will work to ensure that the policies and programmes we implement are effective, sustainable and responsive to the needs of our communities.
We dare not fail our people: premiers
Limpopo, Mpumalanga cabinets boast sweeping changes
Image: SUPPLIED
New premiers in Limpopo and Mpumalanga have warned members of their cabinets not to fail the people, to deliver services and not be afraid to call each other out.
Both Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba and Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu introduced six new faces in their cabinets.
Announcing the members of their cabinets in their respective provinces on Tuesday, Ndlovu and Ramathuba did not hold back, saying the executive council members should put residents first.
Ramathuba said the primary focus would be on addressing pressing challenges facing the province, including economic growth, unemployment, job creation, industrialisation, agriculture and rural development, water provision, roads and general infrastructure development, healthcare, education and crime.
“The people under whose leadership we should achieve the above-stated objectives, in consultation with all of them I made it clear that we dare not fail the people of this province. The elections are over and we now need all shoulders to the wheel,” said Ramathuba.
“The members of the executive council will be tasked with specific portfolios, each critical to the holistic development of our province. They will be expected to lead with integrity, accountability and a relentless drive to achieve tangible results. Together, we will work to ensure that the policies and programmes we implement are effective, sustainable and responsive to the needs of our communities.
Mandla Ndlovu sworn in as Mpumalanga premier
“I have full confidence in the capabilities of the newly appointed executive council members, and I am certain that, with their support and the collective efforts of all stakeholders, we will make significant strides in realising the vision of a prosperous, equitable and thriving Limpopo,” she said.
Ndlovu said the cabinet members must not be afraid to reprimand each other, adding that he would use his first 100 days in office to visit municipalities across the province to access service delivery.
“We are going to pay special visits and [give] attention to all our municipalities and assess their performance. We want to know if politicians or office bearers don’t perform [and whether it is] because they don’t have knowledge or what [the issues are], then we need to intervene where needed,” said Ndlovu
“In this administration, we may be comrades but one common cause is to deliver services to the people. We need to know that we have to discipline [even] the people who are close to you if they don’t perform.
“We are not friends but comrades with one aim – to deliver services. So, we are going to enter into contracts now and we must not fear reprimanding each other,” said Ndlovu.
Ndlovu said rampant crime needed to be dealt with.
Fewer women, some experience — premier Ntuli's new KZN executive
“Don’t bite your tongue, respond to the needs of the people. People need services and they are tired of crime, [newly appointed] MEC [for community safety, security and liaison Jackie] Macie, people need to know who killed Muzi Manyathi, people need to know who robbed MEC [Speedy] Mashilo, people need to be safe,” said Ndlovu.
ANC Gert Sibande deputy chairperson in the province Manyathi was gunned down at a fuel station in Mkhondo, formerly Piet Retief, in November.
Mashilo has been appointed MEC for human settlements, cooperative governance and traditional affairs, which have been merged.
“I accept the responsibility of ensuring that the people are better serviced. Together with the capable women and men that I have appointed, we will reach out and build a government that represents the very best ethos of my party, the African National Congress. A better life will only be achieved when we do more, together,” said Ndlovu.
The ANC dropped from over 70% of the votes in 2019 to 51% in the 2024 general elections.
University of Mpumalanga public administration lecturer Dr Rasodi Manyaka said Ndlovu’s cabinet is the ANC'’s last chance to redeem themselves to the public, hence his focus on municipal performance.
KZN premier Thami Ntuli announces provincial executive
“The ANC’s electoral performance was disappointing in the province. This doesn’t augur well for a province that was once referred to as a stronghold of the ANC. And whereas this decline can be attributed to the new political formation, MK [Party]. which has since become an official opposition in the province, deepening intra-organisational dynamics have also not assisted,” said Manyaka.
“Now that the ANC was able to constitute the government, with just over 51% of the votes, it goes without saying that the new administration must put all hands on deck to work together with their municipal counterparts to improve the lives of the people of Mpumalanga province. The ANC was given one more fighting chance. Failure to deliver it is not an option.
“The premier must consistently monitor the performance of the members of the executive he appointed today. He must not waste time in removing from office those who do not perform.
"For all of them, their hundred days in office is a critical milestone. They must demonstrate to the premier that they are equal to the task. For the Mpumalanga premier, this is the time to provide leadership in the province. He must hit the ground running,” Manyaka said.
Steenhuisen touts 'multiparty national government' as DA win
DA won't determine who gets into GNU: Mbalula
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos