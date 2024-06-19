WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

South Africa

19 June 2024 - 10:33

The trial of Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday. 

No hot water to bath in prison, accused in Meyiwa murder trial tells court

Two of the men standing trial for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa have told the Pretoria high court that they do not have hot water to bathe at Kgosi ...
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the high court in Pretoria.
The trial of Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday. 
