PPE firm ‘must repay profitsor its assets will be seized’

Kooverjie said: “As the record had already been furnished to the appellant (the company) a judgment directing the same would have no practical effect. The appeal therefore would thus have no practical effect. Accordingly, the first appeal is dismissed.”
The second application focused on the lawfulness and validity of the tribunal’s ruling on the PPE contract in June 2022, and whether the order had an immediate effect or was suspended pending appeal.
That order had found that there was no basis to find that LNG was prejudiced by the decision of the SIU to bring the review application.
Kooverjie dismissed the second appeal, saying that the tribunal’s decision had a final effect.
According to the SIU’s Kganyago, the unit’s investigation revealed that on April 4 2020, the then chief financial officer of the Gauteng health department had procured 500,000 N95 masks at R55,50 each, 1-million three-ply surgical masks at R18.00 each and 250,000 boxes of 100 sterile, powder-free surgical gloves at R270 per box.
“The SIU investigation into the affairs of the Gauteng health department has found that a competitive bidding process was not followed. Deviation from this process was not duly approved, and the contracted prices were high.
“Furthermore, the SIU found that LNG was not registered on the government’s Central Supplier Database for the supply of PPE when it was awarded the multimillion-dollar contract.”
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has vowed to go after the assets of a company that was found to have unlawfully scored a R113m PPE contract from the Gauteng health department during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, the SIU’s Kaizer Kganyago said LNG Scientific would have to pay profits it made from the contract after it failed in its court bid to challenge Special Tribunal’s declaration that the awarding of the tender had been invalid and unlawful.
“We want them to pay. In February, the judgment was that they must be [divested of] their profit. They must keep the money of what they paid for but anything that is a profit must come back and will go back to the department through the SIU.
“We will give them the opportunity to pay – they are a company. If they don’t pay, we will go for their assets,” Kganyago said.
Kganyago said invoices would show how much the company had spent and the profit it received.
In February, the Special Tribunal declared the awarding of a R113m PPE tender to the company as invalid and unlawful.
It ordered that the company be divested of all profits enjoyed under the invalid contract.
The company then launched two appeals before the Pretoria high court – the first one focusing on its right to access the record of the review proceedings (reviewing the decision to procure PPE from the company), which were before the tribunal.
However, high court Judge Harshila Kooverjie said the tribunal had made provision for access to the record in a manner that would not infringe on the company’s right to a fair hearing.
