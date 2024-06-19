The 71-year-old woman said it was not pleasant thing that the ANC will co-govern with the DA.
“I feel bad because the DA will take us back with their laws to the apartheid state and they might change their minds in terms of the GNU.
“However, I am happy to attend the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa because he comes from where I come from in Chiawelo.
“I have attended all the inauguration since 1994,” she said.
Meanwhile, Michael Raditlhalo, 62, from Mabopane, Tshwane, said he was hopeful that the GNU will work out.
“I think we need this unity because when divided they fight a lot and forget to address the problems that we face such as water crises and unemployment. I believe unity will address these issues. This is my first time attending inauguration, I always watched them on TV,” he said.
Mixed feelings on GNU from some of the inauguration attendees
Image: Herman Moloi
As people who wanted to witness President Cyril Ramaphosa’s swearing in as SA’s seventh president converged at the Union Buildings on Wednesday morning, some shared their hopes and trepidation about the incoming government of national unity (GNU).
After 29 May general elections, the ANC for the first time since the dawn of democracy got below 50% of the votes, forcing them to consider a coalition of government of national unity.
Ramaphosa later said the ANC would not form a coalition and was inviting every party represented in National Assembly to form a GNU.
IN PICS | Presidential Inauguration 2024
The ANC said on Monday that the DA, IFP, Good Party and Patriotic Alliance had officially signed the statement of intent to participate in the GNU as they collectively have 273 seats in the National Assembly, which translates to 68% of the seats.
However, not everyone is happy with the new government such as Lizzy Ndwambi from Chiawelo, Soweto.
Image: Herman Moloi
