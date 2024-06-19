South Africa

Man found guilty of murdering son in Thembisa

By TimesLIVE - 19 June 2024 - 17:11
Rivoningo Capu's decomposed body was discovered in a shallow grave on October 17 2022 with a fatal head injury. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

The Johannesburg high court has found Ronald Ngobeni guilty of murdering his five-year-old son Rivoningo Capu in 2022. 

“On October 7 2022, Ngobeni, 29, deceived his son's grandparents, promising to return the child after buying clothes, but instead he brutally murdered the five-year-old,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said on Wednesday. 

Police launched an investigation after the grandparents reported the child missing in Thembisa. His decomposed body was discovered in a shallow grave on October 17 2022 with a fatal head injury.  

“Ngobeni fabricated a story about leaving the child with a vendor but the vendor denied any involvement. Ngobeni's lies and attempts to cover his tracks were exposed through diligent investigations by the police,” she said. 

Acting judge William Karam ruled prosecutor Thamsanqa Mpekana proved beyond reasonable doubt that Ngobeni committed the crimes. 

The case was postponed to July 15 for sentencing proceedings. 

TimesLIVE

