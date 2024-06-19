A ransom of R10,000 was demanded for his safe return.
“The UDM paid the ransom and Mr Kwankwa was safely released, albeit shaken and traumatised. All his belongings, including his vehicle, were stolen. His vehicle was later found abandoned,” Holomisa said.
“Kwankwa is in contact with the police and his family has been informed of what has occurred. The UDM is saddened by this horrific event, but is grateful for his safe return. We wish Tshawe well on his road to recovery from this dastardly incident.”
Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said: “The Western Cape anti-kidnapping multidisciplinary task team, comprising organised crime and DPCI [Hawks] investigators as well as crime intelligence, is piecing together details after an incident where a 44-year-old man was allegedly hijacked, kidnapped and robbed by armed suspects in Driftsands, Mfuleni, on Tuesday afternoon.”
Investigate Kwankwa's kidnapping – parliament
Parliament has called on law enforcement agencies to probe the kidnapping of UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa.
Parliament said in a statement on Wednesday that it was deeply shocked and concerned by the incident.
“This act of criminality is deeply troubling and parliament calls on law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into this attack and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice. “We extend our full support to Mr Kwankwa and our thoughts are with him as he comes to terms with the trauma of this incident,” it said.
On Tuesday, UDM president Bantu Holomisa confirmed that Kwankwa was kidnapped while travelling to the Cape Town airport on his way to President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration.
UDM's Nqabayomzi Kwankwa was abducted from favourite barber shop
UDM deputy president rescued after kidnapping in Cape Town
The party’s secretary-general Yongama Zigebe told TimesLIVE on Wednesday as Kwankwa was making his way to the airport to Gauteng, he made a detour to his usual barber shop in Khayelitsha Site B.
“The initial point where he was kidnapped was at the barber shop, where they put him in a boot [and] tied his hands and legs with a rope. The extortion happened in Driftsands,” he said.
Khayelitsha is known for being a dangerous area, he said, and Kwankwa was targeted due to being a high-profile person, but whether the kidnapping was a crime of chance or pre-planned is unknown.
