WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

18 June 2024 - 10:16

Courtesy of SABC News.

The trial of Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday. 

No hot water to bath in prison, accused in Meyiwa murder trial tells court

Two of the men standing trial for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa have told the Pretoria high court that they do not have hot water to bathe at Kgosi ...
News
6 days ago

Defence lawyer says alleged gunman was not around when Meyiwa was shot

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has contended that the suspected gunman, Mthobisi Mncube,  was not in Vosloorus when the football ...
News
3 weeks ago

Evidence reveals communication between two accused the day Senzo Meyiwa died

Cellphone evidence presented before the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday has revealed there was communication between two of the accused - Mthobisi ...
News
3 weeks ago

