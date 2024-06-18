Buy print
South Africa
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
18 June 2024 - 10:16
Courtesy of SABC News.
The trial of Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
No hot water to bath in prison, accused in Meyiwa murder trial tells court
Two of the men standing trial for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa have told the Pretoria high court that they do not have hot water to bathe at Kgosi ...
News
6 days ago
Defence lawyer says alleged gunman was not around when Meyiwa was shot
A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has contended that the suspected gunman, Mthobisi Mncube, was not in Vosloorus when the football ...
News
3 weeks ago
Evidence reveals communication between two accused the day Senzo Meyiwa died
Cellphone evidence presented before the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday has revealed there was communication between two of the accused - Mthobisi ...
News
3 weeks ago
New smart driver’s licence card ‘imminent’
Healthworkers, patients under siege from criminals
Five parties sign statement of intent to work within GNU
JMPD member attacked and critically injured in pursuit of wanted ...
MK Party representatives will take their seats in National Assembly
Sonos still smitten with each other. . . 36 years on
CIC Julius Malema | Addresses EFF Press Conference | TAJ Hotel | Cape Town
