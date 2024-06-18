"The party has also been alerted to a petition that proposes that he be removed as DA MP in the National Assembly.”.
When approached for a comment on Monday, Gouws said: “I have no comment as this keeps resurfacing every few years and I have made my stance clear previously.”
Gouws referred Sowetan to a 2020 TimesLIVE article in which he was quoted as saying he regretted “some of the colourful language” he used when reacting to Kill the Boer song.
He told Sowetan he would release a statement at a later stage.
Gouws was sworn in as MP on Friday during the first sitting of the National Assembly. He is a former Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillor.
The petition calling for Gouws’ removal as MP garnered more than 30,000 signatures in just 24 hours.
The petition, which was started by a Kimberly Jones, stated that Gouws’ public utterances, filled with “threats and racially charged comments, are a direct affront to our democratic values and the harmony of our diverse society”.
“The recent videos of Mr Gouws circulating on social media, where he spews racial remarks against people of colour, are a stark reminder of how quickly we can regress if such behaviour is left unchecked. SA, with its freshly adopted Government National of Unity, understands the importance of collective action towards common goals more than most.
“To enable successful governance in a diverse democratic society, it is essential that all members of parliament adhere to principles of respect, understanding and equality,” read the petition.
ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba, told Sowetan that now that they have six members representing them in parliament, they will be raising Gouws' issue in that forum.
“We cannot, as South Africans, after what we went through in many years of apartheid and we are trying to reconcile, have people who are in our new democratic parliament saying such things,” Mashaba said.
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
Ronald Gouws remorseful for racial video made over decade ago – DA
