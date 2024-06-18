South Africa

Fake SIM card ‘manufacturing lab’ discovered at Sandton house

By TimesLIVE - 18 June 2024 - 09:24
Fake SIM cards were being manufactured at a house in Sandton. File photo.
Fake SIM cards were being manufactured at a house in Sandton. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Officers from the Gauteng organised crime investigation unit arrested 45 people after a bust at a house in Sandton where counterfeit SIM cards were manufactured.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said officers on Friday found thousands of SIM cards from all South African mobile cellphone networks and a substantial number of computers.

“Technicians from some of the mobile cellphone networks were called to the scene where they confirmed the SIM cards were imitations.”

Masondo said 43 suspected illegal immigrants and two South Africans were arrested. They are facing charges that include contravention of the Cyber Crime Act and fraud.

TimesLIVE

After trial that lasted 14 years, tax fraud accused gets 15 year jail term

The Johannesburg magistrate’s court has sentenced Suhayle Ballim to 15 years’ imprisonment for defrauding the South African Revenue Service.
News
1 week ago

Crooks are using 'near field tech' to empty your bank accounts

Customers’ accounts are being fraudulently drained through "tap and go" purchases made with smart devices.
News
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Sonos still smitten with each other. . . 36 years on
CIC Julius Malema | Addresses EFF Press Conference | TAJ Hotel | Cape Town