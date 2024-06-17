Two people were killed while three others were wounded in a shooting in a tavern in Walmer, Gqeberha, on Youth Day.
Eastern Cape police said on Monday the suspects were unknown and wore balaclavas as they went on a shooting spree.
Spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the motive was unknown.
Police attended to a complaint at a tavern in Bhabhatane Street in Walmer at about 11.20pm. They were informed that about five men entered the tavern and started shooting at patrons.
“Two people were shot dead (an 18-year-old woman and a man of unknown age) and three were wounded (two men and a woman),” Naidu said.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene called on the team of specialised investigators to bring those responsible to book.
“We appeal to the community for assistance in this critical investigation and urge anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. Your co-operation is vital in helping us solve this case and prevent further violence in our community,” said Mene.
TimesLIVE
Two dead, three injured in Walmer tavern shooting on Youth Day
Image: 123RF
