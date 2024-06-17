A truck driver was burnt beyond recognition in a crash on the R617 at Landies Hill near Boston in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Sunday.
Midlands emergency services spokesperson Roland Robertson said upon their arrival on the scene shortly after 3pm, the truck was on fire with firefighters attending to the blaze.
“The driver was trapped in the vehicle while the passenger was found outside the vehicle in a serious condition, requiring urgent medical care,” said Robertson.
When the fire was extinguished the charred remains of the driver were found in the vehicle.
Police were investigating the cause of the crash.
TimesLIVE
Truck driver burnt to death in Landies Hill crash
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda/ File photo
TimesLIVE
