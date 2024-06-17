Five parties sign statement of intent to work within GNU

Five political parties have officially signed the statement of intent to participate in the government of national unity (GNU).
ANC announced this development on Monday.
The party's national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said the five parties are ANC, DA, IFP, GOOD, and the Patriotic Alliance, which represent 273 seats (68%) in the National Assembly.
“This collaborative effort is rooted in our shared commitment to uphold the constitution, promote nonracialism, and ensure social justice and equity for all South Africans,” she said.
Bhengu-Motsiri said discussions with other parties were ongoing, adding that all political parties represented in legislatures were welcome to join the GNU even after its formation.
DA won't determine who gets into GNU: Mbalula
“Historically, our party has demonstrated superior reasoning and leadership, evident in our continued presence in eight out of nine provinces. The GNU, an ANC-led initiative, ensures that no single party, whether the DA, IFP, or others, can hold our national agenda hostage,” Bhengu-Motsiri said.
“The ANC once again takes this opportunity to invite political parties who resolved to define themselves outside this effort to reconsider and join the GNU. The results of the 2024 elections, where the ANC secured 40% of the national vote and faced challenges in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, necessitated co-operation with other parties to advance our transformative agenda,” she said.
“This collaborative initiative is founded on core principles, including upholding the constitution and rule of law, promoting nonracialism and non-sexism, and ensuring social justice, redress, equity, and poverty alleviation. “Our aim is to foster nation-building, social cohesion, and unity in diversity while maintaining peace, stability, and safe communities. Ensuring accountability, transparency, and community participation in governance is paramount.”
'This GNU is a different animal altogether from 1994'
Bhengu-Motsiri said the GNU's priorities and minimum programme were fully aligned with the ANC's long-standing commitments and policies.
She said the party was dedicated to achieving rapid, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, job creation, land reform, industrialisation, and infrastructure development.
“Our objective is to create a just society that addresses poverty, spatial inequalities, food security, and the high cost of living, while protecting workers' rights and delivering quality basic services.
“The GNU will ensure representation in government and legislatures by all participating parties, making decisions by consensus, with mechanisms for conflict resolution where necessary.”
