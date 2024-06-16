South Africa

Limpopo man nabbed for 'raping' stepdaughter

By TimesLIVE - 16 June 2024 - 11:25
The suspect allegedly raped his stepdaughter when the victim's mother was was away for several days to receive medical treatment.
Image: 123RF/albund

A 45-year-old Limpopo man accused of raping his eight-year-old stepdaughter is expected to appear in the Mokerong magistrate's court in Mokopane on Tuesday. 

The man was arrested on Friday for numerous incidents that allegedly happened at their home in Sekgakgapeng. 

“The suspect [allegedly] sexually abused his stepdaughter by raping her between May and June when the victim's mother left him with the child. The victim's mother was away for days to receive treatment as she was not feeling well,” police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said in a statement.

Ledwaba said the girl informed her mother when she returned home on June 13 that her stepfather had threatened to kill her if she told anyone. 

“She took the child for medical attention at a local hospital and doctors confirmed penetration.” 

TimesLIVE

