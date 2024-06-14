South Africa

WATCH | Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as Eastern Cape premier

By TimesLIVE Video - 14 June 2024 - 13:39

Oscar Mabuyane was re-elected as Eastern Cape premier for a second term on Friday. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

Oscar Mabuyane was re-elected as premier of the Eastern Cape for a second term on Friday.

The ANC received a majority vote in the provincial legislature. 

Minutes after being sworn in as premier, Mabuyane thanked residents for voting for the ANC and holding a peaceful election.

“Our people expect the ANC to do more, better and faster in this seventh administration to build the Eastern Cape we want,” said Mabuyane.

TimesLIVE

Mabuyane's academic fraud case struck off roll

State attorney fails to appear in court
News
1 week ago

ANC announces list of premier candidates

Panyaza Lesufi is set for a return as Gauteng premier should the ANC retain power after the coalition talks now under way.
News
6 hours ago

Provinces conclude on premier candidates as ANC starts vetting process

The ANC is likely to appoint female premiers in the three provinces where the party received a sizable chunk of votes in the 2024 provincial ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Sonos still smitten with each other. . . 36 years on
CIC Julius Malema | Addresses EFF Press Conference | TAJ Hotel | Cape Town