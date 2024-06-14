South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues in Pretoria high court

14 June 2024 - 12:20

Courtesy of SABC News.

The murder trial of soccer star, Senzo Meyiwa, continues.

SIM swap done on Senzo Meyiwa's phone in Benmore hours after his death: witness

Forensic supervisor at Vodacom Pinky Vythilingam has confirmed that a SIM swap was done on soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's phone hours after he was ...
News
1 week ago

Defence lawyer says alleged gunman was not around when Meyiwa was shot

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has contended that the suspected gunman, Mthobisi Mncube,  was not in Vosloorus when the football ...
News
3 weeks ago

'Trial by ambush', defence in Meyiwa murder trial cries to court

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has alleged the state is conducting the trial by ambush by not timeously sharing documentation, but the ...
News
1 month ago

