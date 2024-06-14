Buy print
Register
Sign in
Register
Sign In
Buy print
Home
News
South Africa
Africa
World
State Capture
Elections 2024
Sport
Soccer
Boxing
Cricket
Rugby
Entertainment
Pic of the day
Opinion
Columnists
Letters
S Mag
Culture
Fashion & Beauty
Food & Drink
Wellness
Living
Business
Money
BusinessLIVE
Video
Podcast
Jobs
Light Version
South Africa
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues in Pretoria high court
14 June 2024 - 12:20
Courtesy of SABC News.
The murder trial of soccer star, Senzo Meyiwa, continues.
SIM swap done on Senzo Meyiwa's phone in Benmore hours after his death: witness
Forensic supervisor at Vodacom Pinky Vythilingam has confirmed that a SIM swap was done on soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's phone hours after he was ...
News
1 week ago
Defence lawyer says alleged gunman was not around when Meyiwa was shot
A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has contended that the suspected gunman, Mthobisi Mncube, was not in Vosloorus when the football ...
News
3 weeks ago
'Trial by ambush', defence in Meyiwa murder trial cries to court
The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has alleged the state is conducting the trial by ambush by not timeously sharing documentation, but the ...
News
1 month ago
Next Article
Trending
Motorist gets 10 years for crash that took minister's six family ...
New smart driver’s licence card ‘imminent’
ANC announces list of premier candidates
‘Agreements reached with parties to move SA forward’
Confession reveals Mahlangu read his RIPs on social media
Latest Videos
Sonos still smitten with each other. . . 36 years on
CIC Julius Malema | Addresses EFF Press Conference | TAJ Hotel | Cape Town
Please
click here
to view our site optimised for your device.