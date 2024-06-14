South Africa

WATCH LIVE | 7th administration: National Assembly holds first sitting

The chief justice will preside over the election of the president, speaker and deputy speaker

By SowetanLIVE - 14 June 2024 - 09:46

Courtesy of SABC News.

During the first sitting of parliament, the chief justice will administer the prescribed oath or affirmation, as the case may be, to members of the National Assembly.

This is an oath or affirmation of faithfulness to the republic and obedience to the constitution which section 48 of the constitution requires MPs to take before they may perform their duties.

After the MPs have been sworn in, or after the prescribed affirmation has been administered, the chief justice will preside over the election of the speaker of the National Assembly and once the speaker has been elected, they will then preside over the election of his or her deputy.

The chief justice will take over again and preside over the election of the president. - SowetanLIVE 

