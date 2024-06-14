Unassuming Rasegatla was different from other cadres

Lt-Gen Johannes Rasegatla (Ret) who died on May 20 was, in my view, the most successful freedom fighter I ever associated with.
Rasegatla, 72, was buried in a Special Provincial Category 1 funeral, at his ancestral village of Ratjiepane, north of Pretoria, on June 1.
For nearly 15 years, the slightly built, chain-smoking Rasegatla evaded arrest by the much-feared apartheid security police while operating inside the country. The police were known to have infiltrated the various liberation movements through and through.
Rasegatla was not a swashbuckling guerilla operative a la Ernesto “Che” Guevara or displayed the daring do demeanor associated with the likes of el Comandante Fidel Castro.
Quiet and unassuming, Rasegatla allowed his deeds to speak for themselves. And his deeds in Soweto and the surrounding areas of Johannesburg are the stuff legends are made of.
I think it was around 1977 when I was introduced to him by friend and colleague Phil Mtimkulu. At the time, I was a bachelor living alone at a friend’s house in Meadowlands Zone 1. I often accommodated MK cadres for a few days during their operations or on their way out of the country.
Another friend and colleague Willie Bokala lived in a three-roomed house in White City, Jabavu. He was also a bachelor. MK operatives were also accommodated at this house which we called the Palm Tree.
Rasegatla was to prove different from other cadres who seemed to spend not much time in the country. They seemed to come in and disappear. With him it was different. He became a permanent feature of our lives. He seemed to be in the country full-time. I often bumped into him in Soweto or the Johannesburg CBD. Mtimkulu would also tell me and Bokala how he had also met him unexpectedly.
Such was the seemingly cavalier manner in which he went about his activities while underground.
It seemed like he was here. He was there. He was everywhere.
Rasegatla belonged to the Transvaal Urban or Gebuza Machinery under the overall leadership of Siphiwe Nyanda who became the first black chief of the integrated South African National Defence Force.
This unit which did not confine itself to Soweto and the Johannesburg surrounds carried out some of MK’s most well-known operations. They operated as far north as Pretoria.
Three of its members – Thabo Marcus Motaung, Simon Telle Mogoerane and Jerry Mosololi – were captured in Stinkwater, north of Pretoria. They were later executed by the apartheid regime.
Writing about Rasegatla and the operations of his unit four decades later may sound romantic. Far from it. Those were difficult and often harrowing times for these cadres. I remember one night when we found ourselves right in the middle of a police roadblock near the Meadowlands police station.
My VW beetle (a small two-door vehicle) was overloaded with these always-armed cadres. I believe that divine intervention and the Gods saved us from arrest or a bloodbath. Blocked from behind by cars and the cops in front, there was no escape route.
But in a flash, I saw this fresh-faced African rookie cop and I called out to him and handed him some money (I don’t know how much). Voila! He escorted us out of the roadblock.
Rasegatla’s unit often slept out in the open. I once learned how, forced by circumstances, they slept at the Crown Mines/Riverlea mine dumps. This was a shouting distance from my Meadowlands safe house, and also not far from Motaung’s Diepkloof home.
Rasegatla matriculated at the famous Orlando High, known then as The Rock, and proceeded to the University of the North, also known then as Turfloop. He abandoned his studies in his second year to join MK.
Malekoile Johannes Rasegatla is survived by his wife Sarah, better known as Pinky, two boys, a girl and six grandchildren.
Unassuming Rasegatla was different from other cadres
'Underground' MK activist visible in open society while engaged in Struggle activities
