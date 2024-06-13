Parliament has budgeted R58m for the establishment of its seventh administration. The money will cover preparation of parliamentary precincts and the facilitation of the first sittings on Friday and Saturday, provision of tools of trade for MPs, inductions, as well as the broadcasting infrastructure for all sittings, including the upcoming state of the nation address by the new president.
This is down from R43m spent for the same function in 2019. Secretary to parliament Xolile George said the institution is on track for its first sitting on Friday in which National Assembly members will take oath of office and later elect the new speaker, deputy speaker and president.
The first sittings of the assembly and the National Council of Provinces will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), the first time in parliament’s history that the swearing-in of MPs is being held outside parliament's buildings. This is due to the fire that destroyed the new and old assembly wings.
George said the CTICC was selected for its capacity to comfortably accommodate the estimated 400 MPs and their guests.
“This venue offers ample space to facilitate the group swearing-in of new members, providing a dignified and orderly setting for this important constitutional process.
“Additionally, the CTICC’s extensive facilities are well-suited to meet the specific space requirements necessary for the voting procedures, which will ensure that all members can participate efficiently and securely.”
MPs from different parties have been in and out of the venue since Wednesday registering their details ahead of the first sittings. Registration includes the capturing of their details into the parliamentary system. As part of the registration, parliamentary identification cards are issued, which are essential for accessing the chamber and the parliamentary precinct for the first sittings.
Additionally, MPs are also being taken through an induction programme to familiarise them with the rules and constitutional processes during the first sittings. George said this is to ensure that all MPs are well-prepared and informed about the procedures and responsibilities they will encounter.
George also revealed that by Thursday morning, parliament had received indications from several political parties who wanted to supplement and or fill vacancies, totalling 20 MPs. Among the parties that made changes to their party lists were the MK Party (seven members), EFF (10), ActionSA (one), DA (one) and the UDM (one). The law provides for political parties to supplement or fill vacancies that may occur on their candidates' lists before the swearing-in at the first sitting of the National Assembly.
“This ensures that all designated seats are filled and that parties are fully represented,” said George.
TimesLIVE
Image: Anton Scholtz
