Another person has died of Mpox, the department of health said on Thursday.
Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said the 38-year-old man was admitted at a hospital in uMngungundlovu in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
He said the man died the same day he tested positive.
This brings the number of confirmed cases to six and two deaths within five weeks.
Mohale said the man presented with extensive lesions, headache, fatigue, oral ulcers, muscle pain and sore throat.
“Mpox is a preventable and treatable disease if diagnosed early, hence we say early diagnosis saves lives,” Mohale said.
“People are urged to avoid physical contact with someone who tested positive for Mpox, practice hand hygiene respiratory etiquette.
“Diagnosed patients should, were possible, avoid contact with immuno-compromised people, children and pregnant women who may be at a higher risk of severe symptoms if exposed to the disease,” said Mohale.
Monkeypox claims another life, this time in KZN
Image: Cynthia S Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/REUTERS
